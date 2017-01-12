Drink up! Punters guzzle more than 140 pints of beer on its return to Southsea pub

Cheers! Hole Hearted is flowing through the taps at Southsea’s thriving Hole In The Wall again.

The popular session ale was saved by the Fallen Acorn Brewery Company after it took over former brewer Oakleaf.

This week it was re-launched at the pub it was named after – and went down an absolute storm with punters as they sank more than 140 pints in celebration of its big return.

And the overwhelming verdict? The beer still tastes as delicious as before.

Hole In The Wall landlord Jon McKerracher said: ‘We’re delighted to have the beer back.

‘Lots of people asked if it was same as before and it was brewed the same.

‘People were happy that it was and it went down a storm. I had a pint and it tasted exactly the same.

‘It’s a special beer because it was named after this pub. It was our main beer for many a year, so it’s good to have it back.’

Three other Fallen Acorn beers were on offer for guests; Expedition IPA, Twisted Oak and John Lemon.

Fallen Acorn managing director Matt Curd said: ‘The response, from speaking to people, was fantastic, including the old Oakleaf drinkers, who turned up at the bar and thought it was great to see it back.’

It’s been a busy few days for the Hole In The Wall in Great Southsea Street, as it also welcomed a new beer to its pumps – Hole in Time.

The 4.3 per cent pale ale – described as a ‘fruit salad’ in a glass – has been produced specifically for the pub by Staggeringly Good Brewery, of Rodney Road, in Fratton.

Head brewer Joe Ross said the Hole In The Wall was the place where he thrashed out plans to set up his brewing business.

He said: ‘When we first started out, the Hole in The Wall was the first pub we wanted to get our beer into.

‘We were privileged to launch our beers here.

‘It was a monumental moment for us as a brewery.

‘A lot of talk about how we would set up and grow the businesses happened while sat at the tables here clutching hold of their beers.

‘The Hole in The Wall has always had a great selection of beer.

‘It’s well-priced and there’s an amazing atmosphere.

‘It offers something different to the other pubs in town.’

The beer is made from American and New Zealand hops, and has tantalising hints of apricot, peaches, grapefruit and passion fruit.

It was named Hole in Time to symbolise a ‘portal between old and new’, said Joe.

He added: ‘It’s also about time we spend in the pub; it should be celebrated more.’