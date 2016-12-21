Drive to give a kid a quid

TOWIE star James Lock is backing a children’s charity drive by Portsmouth club Liquid which is asking clubbers to ‘Give a Kid a Quid’.

Revellers at the Stanhope Road venue are being invited to donate spare change to The Echo Trust to benefit local children’s charities.

The charity was set up in 2002 by The Deltic Group, a bar and club operator. Since then it has raised more than £2.5m and supported causes ranging from children’s hospitals to charity groups.

General manager David Joyce said: ‘We’re sure our customers will respond generously to our appeal. Give a Kid a Quid is a simple way to raise a lot of money that will transform the lives of young people in our community.’

The charity drive runs until Sunday, January 1.