A DRIVER had to be cut from his vehicle after a crash on the M27 between Fareham and Portsmouth tonight.

Police, ambulance and fire crews from Cosham and Southsea were called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway at around 10.15pm.

A spokeswoman from the police said they attended the one-vehicle crash and the male driver had to be cut from the vehicle.

She added he suffered minor injuries.

Disruptions are expected for the next hour.