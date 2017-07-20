Driver freed from car wreckage after two-vehicle crash in Gosport

Have your say

A MAN was taken to hospital after being freed from car wreckage by firefighters.

Three fire engines from Fareham, Gosport and Cosham were called out to a two-car crash in Albemarle Avenue, Gosport, on Wednesday.

They were called out shortly after 4.15pm.

A trapped man was freed from his car by firefighters and handed over to paramedics, who took him to hospital by ambulance.

The fire crew stop message came in just after 5pm.