Driver hurt in Portsmouth crash

A PORTSMOUTH road has been shut after a driver was injured in a crash.

The accident happened in Milton Road outside St Mary’s Hospital this morning.

Drivers coming from Rodney Road are being turned back as emergency services deal with the car.

Firefighters rescued the man, who was suffering neck pain, by removing the car roof.

He was handed to paramedics who have taken him to QA Hospital in Cosham.

Southsea watch manager Jason Boh said: ‘He was stable all the way through.’

A black car has been largely destroyed in the crash.