Driving tuition offered in Portsmouth areas known to be crash blackspots

FREE one-to-one driving tuition is aiming to reduce the number of crashes on roads with the highest record of incidents.

IAM RoadSmart is offering the scheme to drivers in Portsmouth before it is rolled out nationwide.

The road safety charity will be giving away 100 driving sessions in Portsmouth and Southampton in areas known to be blackspots for road crashes, according to EuroRAP.

In the Portsmouth area the roads include the A27 at its junction with the M27 at Portsmouth and the A32 in Gosport.

Any new drivers or those that have had an incident or near miss can apply for a free session to help with their driving skills and confidence. It will last an hour and 15 minutes and takes place in the driver’s own car.

The scheme is available from today until August 4 and are being offered on a first come, first served basis by calling 0300 303 1134, quoting ‘Solent Module Offer’.

For more details visit iamroadsmart.com/on-road-offer.