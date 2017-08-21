Drop-in sessions to teach people about enjoying country parks in Hampshire responsibly

Have your say

DROP-in sessions will give people the chance to meet the rangers of country parks.

Hampshire County Council has organised a series of events so visitors to the parks can learn about and ask questions on enjoying the countryside responsibly.

Councillor Andrew Gibson, the council’s executive member for culture, recreation and countryside, said: ‘Our countryside service manages a diverse range of country parks and outdoor sites. It’s important our visitors continue to enjoy our routes and sites, while respecting other people and protecting the natural environment.

‘This is why we’re holding a series of drop-in events for countryside visitors to discuss how our green spaces can be enjoyed responsibly.’

The rangers will be at Queen Elizabeth Country Park on August 31.