Dunkirk-starring HMS Medusa to go on display at Buckler’s Hard

ONE of the stars of Second World War summer blockbuster Dunkirk is set to go on display in the county.

HMS Medusa, which played a starring role in the Christopher Nolan-directed epic is set to go on display at Buckler’s Hard in Beaulieu for one day next month.

The harbour defence motor launch featured in the film as being one of the vessels that transported One Direction star Harry Styles.

It was chosen for filming because of its role to help clear the way to Omaha Beach for D-Day.

Following on from its appearance, HMS Medusa was involved in a trip to France earlier this year and will be showcased in a documentary for the History Channel.

The boat was built in Poole in 1943 as one of 480 vessels to provide an off-shore anti-submarine screen for harbours.

The vessels were built for endurance rather than speed and were made entirely from wood and powered by diesel engines.

Visitors to Buckler’s Hard will be able to climb aboard the boat on September 29.

They will be able to talk to the crew on board and learn more about the vessel’s role in history and in recent filming.

The boat will be stationed at the Maritime Museum which tells the story of Buckler’s Hard between 10am and 4.30pm.

Visitors will be able to see other historic displays in the museum such as a visit to the Chapel of St Mary’s.