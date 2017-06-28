Early bird tickets available for quiz fundraising for Titchfield haven

Search

ACTOR Hugh Dennis will host a quiz show raising money for a centre which supports women with breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Haven, in Titchfield, has organised the Haven’t the Foggiest Celebrity Quiz and early-bird tickets are now available.

The evening will also have a raffle and auction to raise money for The Haven, at The Square.

A spokeswoman said: ‘As you may remember, this is a popular event and sells quickly, so please don’t miss the chance to join us for this hilarious evening.’

Early-bird tickets are available until July 15 with a table of 10 costing £360. It includes two bottles of fizz and dinner.

The quiz is being held on October 11 at Winchester Guildhall.

To get tickets visit breastcancerhaven.org.uk/Event/havent-the-foggiest-2017.

