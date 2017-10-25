Eastbound M27 closed after major accident

POLICE say they are dealing with a six-vehicle crash on the M27.

The eastbound carriageway is closed between junction 10 - the slip road from the A32 between Wickham and Fareham - and junction 11, the Fareham and Gosport turn-off.

Police have issued this statement: ‘There is a large volume of traffic on the road due to this incident, and we would advise motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route while the closures remain in place.

‘Emergency services are doing everything they can to ensure the motorway is cleared as quickly and safely as possible.

‘We appreciate this is an inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.’