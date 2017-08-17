A-LEVEL RESULTS: How did your child’s school do?

Here are the latest A-Level results from schools in the Portsmouth area.
We’ll update this page as we get the final schools through. All figures are in percentages.
*Before Havant and South Downs College was established following a merger this year, the institution’s results were recorded across two campuses (figures for last year):
- Havant College (49 A*-B) (98 A*-E)
- South Downs College (45 A*-B) (97 A*-E)
**Oaklands School, Waterlooville could not supply these figures, but noted 71 per cent of students’ grades were A* to C – with 19 per cent of results scoring A or A*.
