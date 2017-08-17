A-LEVELS: Schools and colleges report early results

TEENAGERS across the area are today nervously opening the envelope that will tell them their A-level results.

The News has reporters at schools and colleges across the area, and some early results have started to come through.

The newly-merged Havant and South Downs College says it has seen an overall pass rate of 98 per cent, with 43 per cent of students achieving A* to B grades.

Principal Mike Gaston said: ‘I am absolutely delighted with these outstanding results.

‘Congratulations to all our A-level students for their tremendous hard work and determination and to our staff for their dedication and commitment.’

Meanwhile Portsmouth College has seen 97 per cent of students gain A* to E - a pass - while 47 per cent of students saw A* to B grades.

St John’s College in Portsmouth said 93 per cent of students scored A* to E, while 51 per cent earned A* to B grades.