Academy to open up evening courses for adults

ITALIAN, Spanish, sewing and dressmaking are some of the courses being opened up to adults by The Portsmouth Academy.

The academy, which is in St Mary’s Road, Portsmouth, is offering a number of evening courses for adults to get involved with.

Language courses will run for 10 weeks, costing a total of £65 – with Italian beginner sessions on Monday nights and Spanish beginner lessons on Tuesdays.

The sessions are available to all adults, with prices varying depending on the length of the courses.

For more information people can call Sue Green on (023) 9281 2822, or by emailing sgreen@pafg.org.uk.