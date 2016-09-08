Admission opens tomorrow for UTC Portsmouth

ADMISSION is open tomorrow for the university technical college in Portsmouth.

UTC Portsmouth will be for young people aged 14 to 19 and will specialise in engineering and advanced manufacturing.

The school opens in September next year and is taking applications for admissions from the Solent area from tomorrow for Year 10 and Year 12 students.

Led by University of Portsmouth, the Royal Navy and Portsmouth City Council, the college is being built in the grounds of Trafalgar School.

Open days are being held on September 15 at the Portland Building, at the University of Portsmouth, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm and on October 8 at Trafalgar School between 10am and 1pm.

The Year 10 deadline is October 31. Apply online at portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions or apply direct at utcportsmouth.org for Year 12.