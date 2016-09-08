Applications for secondary school places in Portsmouth to open

PARENTS keen to have their children joining secondary school next year can do so online.

Applications for secondary school places in Portsmouth open tomorrow and close on Monday, October 31.

Parents of children currently in Year 6 need to apply for places.

Likewise, admissions for UTC Portsmouth Year 10 are also opening from tomorrow, for 2017.

A city council spokeswoman said: ‘Many secondary schools and academies offer open evenings and days so that parents and prospective pupils can see the school and speak to teachers and other staff before deciding on where to apply.’

Applications can be made at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions or by calling (023) 9268 8008 for a form.