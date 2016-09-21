Apply now to ensure your child’s has a place

PARENTS of children in Year 6, at a primary or junior school, can now apply for their place at a secondary school for September 2017.

The deadline for receipt of applications for a secondary school place is midnight on October 31.

Councillor Peter Edgar, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, said: ‘Moving from primary to secondary education is the next exciting step in a child’s education.

‘In applying for a place, parents have the opportunity to express a preference for the secondary school they would like their son or daughter to move on to.

‘It is important for Hampshire residents to note that even when applying for a school which is outside the Hampshire local authority area, they should apply using Hampshire County Council’s application form.

‘Their application still needs to be processed by the county council’s admissions team.’

To apply for a school place go to hants.gov.uk/admissions.