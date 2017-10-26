Back in time

YOUNG STARS in the making put on a performance depicting the lives of men, women and children in the Second World War.

Pupils in Years 3 and 4 at St John’s College, Portsmouth, performed their adaptation of musical Doing Our Bit For The Nation by Mary Green and Julie Stanley. This was the final part in the pupils’ learning about the war.

In the 20-minute performance, the play included themes such as sending men to war, the life of an evacuee and the conditions of bomb shelters. Pupils were dressed in typical evacuee costumes, including evacuee tags and ration booklets. The production included acting and singing from the year groups.

The youngsters also visited Fort Nelson, Purbrook and took part in activities about the war and the fort’s involvement.