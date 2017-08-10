Bedhampton school investigated by Department of Education after allegations of SATs foul-play

A PRIMARY school was investigated by the government following allegations of maladministration.

A probe was launched into St Thomas More’s Catholic Primary School in Bedhampton after an unknown source claimed its key stage two SATs tests had been subject to malpractice.

An anonymous parent – who has a child at the school but did not sound the initial alarm – said they believed children sitting the May exams were ‘given help’ by teachers in answering questions and had been ‘split into groups’ across multiple classrooms.

However, in a statement issued by the Department for Education, a spokesperson said: ‘Any instances of maladministration of the national curriculum tests are completely unacceptable.

‘Following an investigation into the administration of 2017 key stage 2 tests at St Thomas More’s Catholic Primary School, it was decided there was insufficient evidence to support the allegation and the investigation was closed.’