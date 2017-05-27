Boxers will compete for honours in Manchester

Search

THREE talented young boxers will be given their chance to compete for a national title tomorrow in Manchester.

The England Schools’ Boxing Championships had been left in doubt in the wake of Monday’s bombing at the Manchester Arena, which claimed 22 lives.

But organisers are going ahead with the finals at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre, today (Saturday, May 27) five miles from where the atrocity took place.

That means Moneyfields pair Jay Cooper, 14, and Taylor Sutton, 13, will be given their chance to go for glory.

And they will be joined by Titchfield’s Tommy Maggs, 13, in their quest for success.

Moneyfields coach, Colin Hooker, said the boxers were all keen to compete for their titles.

He said: ‘There were concerns about whether it would go ahead after everything which has happened.

‘The boys want to box, though, and are looking forward to the finals.

‘You have to show these people they won’t defeat us.’

