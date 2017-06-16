Branding artwork unveiled for Hampshire super college merger

COLLEGE representatives proudly unveiled branding designed to symbolise a new educational partnership.

Officials from South Downs College, Waterlooville and Havant Sixth Form College gathered yesterday to reveal the artwork ahead of the two sites merging their tuition later this year.

An example of the new branding representing the prospective merger

The imagery, pictured, was displayed at South Downs College as the institutions prepare to open their doors as the new multi-campus Havant and South Downs College on August 01.

The merger will offer young and adult students tuition on over 150 academic, vocational and professional courses and apprenticeships – boasting links with 80 universities and a host of businesses, including Google and Microsoft.

Mike Gaston is the principal and chief executive of both campuses, which collectively teach over 8,000 full and part time students.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘I’m very proud to present our new branding, which I believe celebrates the strengths of both campuses.

‘It reflects a dynamic college that is very forward-thinking and responds to the needs of its students and business community – that’s really important to us in terms of our future strategy.’

Referring to the prospective merger, Mr Gaston added:

‘Our new college enables students of all ages to develop the skills and attributes that will serve them, our local and regional economy and our society well into the future.’

The branding – which will be advertised on billboards, buses and the internet – was developed alongside Chichester design firm Buzzword and was part of a six-month creative process, including focus groups of students, parents and college governors.

Michael Bateman, chair of governors at Havant Sixth Form College, said: ‘This branding is the outward reflection of the merger as a whole, which in itself is a really exciting time for us.’

Speaking about the message conveyed in the artwork, Jenni Andrews, head of marketing at South Downs College, said: ‘It’s edgy, confident and vibrant – key things which make up our DNA.’