Bruce a step closer to his army dream

FOR some people, the prospect of returning to school as a mature student would be daunting.

But for Bruce Wetherill, this was his last chance to fulfil his dream of becoming an army officer.

The 25-year-old needed to pass his A-levels – something he didn’t do when he initially left school.

Yesterday, Bruce got his results from St Vincent College in Gosport, getting him one step closer to his dream.

Bruce achieved an A* in graphic design, an A in photography and a B in communications and culture

He said: ‘I tried out for the army when I left school, but never made it to selection.

‘I tried again two years later and decided that I wanted to be an officer, so came back to college to do my A-levels – you need the UCAS points in order to do it.

‘The goal is to make it to Sandhurst, but I’ve got a couple of steps in between with interviews and stuff.’

He added: ‘At first it was a bit daunting coming back to college, but once you get settled into the work you get your head down and get on with it all.’