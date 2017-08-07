Buckland school told to improve in Ofsted report

Have your say

A PRIMARY school has been told to improve by inspectors.

Ark Dickens Primary Academy in Turner Road, Buckland was handed a ‘requires improvement’ rating by inspectors from Ofsted at an inspection in June.

The school received the rating in five out of six key areas with its early years provision rated good.

In the report’s summary of the key findings, inspectors said that teaching was improving but variable and pupil’s behaviour was questioned.

The report stated: ‘The quality of the teaching is variable. Although improving rapidly, it is not yet securely good.

‘Pupils’ behaviour is not consistently good. In some classes, the poor behaviour of some pupils interrupts the learning for others.’

It added: ‘Although there is some improvement in the number of pupils who are persistently absent, attendance overall remains below the national average and is not improving.’ However, the report did praise the principal’s leadership.