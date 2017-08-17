Search

Caitlin defies the odds and scores dream university place after being warned against taking A-levels

Emma Lamb, 18, gets her results at Portsmouth High School Picture: Sally Tiller

Portsmouth leaps for joy after students bag top A-Level results

A STUDENT who was warned against taking A-levels has scored a dream university place.

Caitlin Holford, 18, has sealed a spot at the University of Portsmouth after being advised not to take A-levels because of her GCSE results.

Caitlin Holford

She passed just four subjects at GCSE level, failing English and maths, but two years down the line she has earned three A-level C grades in photography, media studies and film studies at Oaklands Catholic School and Sixth Form.

As she opened her results, Caitlin – who will now go on to study photography – said: ‘I’m so happy, it’s such a relief – I can’t stop smiling.

‘I’m so proud of myself because I never thought I would be here today, getting into university with these grades.

‘It feels like a dream – it doesn’t feel real.’