CAROLE CHAPMAN: Beat the winter blues by learning with the U3A

Have your say

PORTSDOWN U3A was founded 10 years ago and caters for those who are no longer in full-time employment.

We cover the north of the city of Portsmouth, but we welcome all-comers.

Our interest groups are wide-ranging and you should have no trouble in finding something that suits you.

How about art appreciation, crafts, photography, music, bridge, mahjong, Scrabble and board games, walking, buildings appreciation, computing, French, play reading, philosophy, Books, dining, local history, genealogy or travel?

We also hold general meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 2pm in Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road.

We normally have a speaker, followed by a chance to meet other members and have a cup of tea.

Our next meeting is on October 18, when John Dunkley will talk about the charity Tools for Self – Reliance, in Africa.

Visitors are welcome at general meetings, for a small charge of £2.

Our annual fee is only £16 and, at this time of year, you pay an even better £12 that covers you until March 31, 2018.

You might also be interested in an event during November.

At 2pm on Wednesday, November 29, at our usual venue, Cosham Baptist Church, we are holding our annual lecture: Jutland: The Unfinished Battle.

It is by the Honourable Nicholas Jellicoe, grandson of Earl Jellicoe, who commanded the British Grand Fleet at the Battle of Jutland in 1916.

The lecture is free, but admission is by ticket only. Pick them up on October 18 or call (023) 9269 7009.

Alternatively, e-mail carolecpc99999@googlemail.com.

For more information go to portsdownu3a.org.uk.