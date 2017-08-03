Castle goes back in time

LEARN about life as a prisoner of war at Portchester Castle at a family event.
There will be the chance to experience life in the 19th century with drills and displays throughout the day.
To buy tickets visit english-heritage.org.uk/
Portchester
