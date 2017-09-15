Celebrations as Cosham primary school becomes an academy

Children, teachers and parents were joined by the lord mayor for the official opening as an academy.
Highbury Primary School, in Dovercourt Road, Cosham, has joined Chichester University Academy Trust, which also runs other primary schools in the city.
Councillor Ken Ellcome, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, was delighted to announce the academy officially open.
There was singing, dancing, games and plenty of tasty cakes.
Pictures by Neil Marshall. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference numbers.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.