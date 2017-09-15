Celebrations as Cosham primary school becomes an academy

Have your say

Children, teachers and parents were joined by the lord mayor for the official opening as an academy.

Highbury Primary School, in Dovercourt Road, Cosham, has joined Chichester University Academy Trust, which also runs other primary schools in the city.

A youngster sings her heart out at the opening ceremony (171147-7)

Councillor Ken Ellcome, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, was delighted to announce the academy officially open.

There was singing, dancing, games and plenty of tasty cakes.

Two-year-old Lorena Scott tests her wellies in the hook a duck pool (171147-14)

Lady Mayoress Jo Ellcome, Lord Mayor Ken Ellcome and deputy headteacher Wendy Fowler (171147-10)

Children entertain visitors with some great singing (171147-6)

A pupil joyfully sings at the opening of the new academy (171147-5)

Parents Sara Ball, Jenny Driver and Josey Cooper lend a hand in the kitchen (171147-13)