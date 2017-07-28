Celebrations mark Southsea nursery’s 25th anniversary

Have your say

CHILDREN and staff from a church-run nursery celebrated its 25th anniversary.

St Jude’s Church Nursery in Southsea marked the occasion with a bouncy castle, a visit from a magician and cake.

Manager Levinia Glanville said: ‘Initially a parent-and-toddler group started here around 35 years ago, and then it became a part-time nursery.

‘Once parents began to be employed it needed to be registered with Ofsted, which is what happened 25 years ago.’

The nursery, which looks after more than 100 children between the ages of two and four, has always been rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

Levinia added: ‘The nursery has always promoted the great links with both St Jude’s Church and St Jude’s Primary School and church members regularly come into nursery to share stories and songs.

‘We’ve recently moved to being open 51 weeks a year, which has already proved popular.’

Deputy nursery manager and special needs co-ordinator Helen Marshall has worked at the nursery for 24 years.

Levinia said: ‘She has shaped our expertise in this field, making us popular with families of children with additional needs.’