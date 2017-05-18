Search

Charity offering free housing for university students

THE deadline for free university accommodation for eligible students is closing at the end of this month.

The Unite Foundation scholarship, from Unite, provides free accommodation for three years to University of Portsmouth students fitting the criteria.

The deadline to apply for one of the 70 scholarships is May 31.

Applicants must be under 25, a care-leaver or estranged from their family, and have a place at the university starting this September.

Rachael Lyons, head of student finance, said: ‘We are delighted to have become a Unite Foundation partner university.

‘We are committed to providing access to education for students of all backgrounds.

‘Students who study without the support of a stable family network often experience additional challenges so it is particularly important for them to feel secure and supported when they are studying here.’

An application form can be downloaded by visiting unitefoundation.co.uk.

