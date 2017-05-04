Charity project aims to get teens into sailing

A PROJECT that aims to inspire teenagers to get into sailing is being run by a charity.

The Go Sail project is under way at the 1851 Trust in Portsmouth.

The project provides 14 to 16-year-old students living in the Solent area new experiences on and off the water.

Funded by Sport England, the project includes free sailing opportunities coupled with a science, technology, engineering and maths education programme.

Go Sail has been developed by the trust, the official charity of the Portsmouth-based America’s Cup team, Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie.

CEO of the 1851 Trust Ben Cartledge said: ‘Go Sail is a really important initiative for the 1851 Trust, as it combines exciting STEM education sessions with an on-the-water sailing experience.

‘As the America’s Cup is fast approaching, the excitement for the British contender is growing and we hope the Go Sail programme will help young people relate to the challenges the team face and see the types of exciting careers open to them in both STEM and sailing.’

Held at Land Rover BAR’s base in Old Portsmouth, the students learn the technological developments behind the British America’s Cup team.

They also take part in an interactive workshop, designing their own sails and testing them in a wind tunnel.

The students then enjoy an afternoon of sailing delivered by Portsmouth Watersports Centre and UKSA, the charity and maritime training centre.

Kirsty Momsby, a teacher from Hayling College that took part in the programme, said: ‘It was a fantastic experience; it challenged our Year 9 pupils. It’s opened their eyes to other careers and helped them link what they do at school to the real world.’

In the coming months 2,000 children from schools in the Solent area will take part in the project. The young people will be encouraged to participate in sailing during the school holidays and will be able to apply for a place on a four-day RYA Stage One and Two sailing course at a significantly reduced cost.

For more go to 1851trust.org.uk