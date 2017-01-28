Cheerleading club wins University of Portsmouth prize

THE University of Portsmouth’s cheerleading club has been announced as the winner of this year’s Chancellor’s Award.

The award is presented to the student club or society that was most inclusive during the previous year.

The club has more than 100 members and promotes fitness by holding one-to-one gym sessions with competition coaches and regular conditioning training.

Vice-chancellor Sandi Toksvig said: ‘I’m passionate that our staff and students should engage with their bodies as well as their minds. It’s marvellous the cheerleading club has won this year’s award.’