Chichester lecturer in line for top teaching accolade

A UNIVERSITY lecturer has been nominated for one of the country’s highest teaching accolades for his pioneering modules in outdoor education.

Dr Duncan Reavey was shortlisted by the Times Higher Education awards in recognition of his woodland lessons, where students learn through storytelling, bushcraft and science investigations.

His teaching is partly based on ideas from the Forest School concept which gives young children a new perspective on learning.

The principal lecturer of the University of Chichiester’s institute of education was shortlisted for the category of Most Innovative Teacher of the Year.

He said: ‘Forest Schools in primary schools have many documented benefits, it is a very new approach for undergraduate learning but the same principles apply.

‘At Chichester we have developed it more than anywhere in the country, informed in part by literature on pedagogy of place, emotional geography, mindfulness and child-centred learning.’