WORKING families can now apply for up to 30 hours of free childcare starting from September.

Families in Portsmouth with children aged three on August 31 that are earning on average at least £120 a week and less than £100,000 a year each can apply now for funded childcare to start in September.

To check eligibility, register and apply for up to 30 hours free childcare for three and four year olds go to childcarechoices.gov.uk/