Reception class children at Newtown CoE Primary School in Queens Road, Gosport, had fun dressing up as Humpty Dumpty, Little

Bo Peep and many more, as part of a charity day.

The money raised will go towards buying toys that help develop the children’s motor skills.

Maddison Stock and Layla Dunning-Ross look sweet in their outfits (171220-01)

Here is a selection of some of the best costumes.

Claire Halsey as the sheep and Ava Wheeler as Bo Peep (171220-06)

Holly Ough and Charlotte Green play dress-up (171220-13)

Isaac McNulty with Little Miss Muffett - Nahlia Mulrain (171220-03)

Little soldiers William Gorman and Joey Walker (171220-05)