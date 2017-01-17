Children sing science-themed songs for Lord Mayor of Portsmouth

CHILDREN put on a show for Councillor David Fuller, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, using a new songbook.

He was entertained by 30 pupils from Milton Park Primary School, who performed songs from The Mad Scientist’s Songbook.

The book was put together by Portsmouth Music Hub and has been composed specifically to support the key stage two science curriculum.

With 17 songs about a range of subjects, including the food chain, elliptical orbits and magnetism, children are encouraged to enjoy science in everyday life.

It was written by Portsmouth Music Hub’s award-winning team of composers and it forms part of a series of nine national publications that have been created.

Sue Beckett, chief executive of the hub, said: ‘The Mad Scientist’s Songbook has been composed to be as engaging and accessible as possible.

‘Our aim has been to produce music that can support the teaching of science in schools and at the same time we wanted to create music that enthuses children to enjoy science, learn something new and be amazed by the world we live in.’

The children from Milton Park will be joined by hundreds of other Portsmouth pupils at The Mad Scientist’s concert on March 27 at the Guildhall.