City pupils get creative with top children’s author

PUPILS at a city school were encouraged to let their creativity run wild when they met a top children’s author.

Youngsters at St Edmund’s Catholic School in Portsmouth were inspired when they met writer Kieran Larwood yesterday.

The prizewinning wordsmith visited the school to hold a series of workshops for children in Year 7.

As he worked with pupils for two hours, Mr Larwood motivated his young fans to explore their imaginations – testing their ability to build a fictional world through storytelling.

The engaging sessions certainly were not wasted on the youngsters, says the school’s director of learning for English, Fiona Thompson, who claims the school is home to many fans of Kieran’s latest work.

She said: ‘Podkin One-Ear was this year’s winner of the Blue Peter Book Award. It has proven to be very popular with our students.’

The 2016 fantasy tome tells the tale of a fearsome warrior rabbit, Podkin One-Ear, who embarks on a quest to overcome a cruel enemy.

Mr Larwood’s latest book, The Gift of Dark Hollow, has received great praise – scoring five out of five from Waterstones.