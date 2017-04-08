City ranked in global top 100 of universities

THE University of Portsmouth has been listed as one of the world’s top 100 young universities.

The establishment was ranked 98th in The Times Higher Education Young University World Rankings published today.

The university has risen one place, from 99th last year, consolidating its position in the world’s top 100 universities under 50 years old.

The Young University Rankings, previously known as the The 150 Under 50 Rankings, have been expanded from 150 to include 200 institutions this year.

The UK is the leading country in this list of the world’s best young universities, with Portsmouth ranked the fourth-highest of the 27 UK universities in the top 200 places.

Vice-chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘This confirms our positive global impact through providing the very best education and experience for our students, underpinned by high quality research and innovation.’