City university students scoop multiple architecture awards

STUDENTS from the University of Portsmouth have been awarded four prizes by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

The prizes celebrate budding architectural talent and were awarded by the RIBA Hampshire branch, which represents nearly 900 architects from the county.

Stephanie Wyant, George Pop, Ani Hadzhipetrova and Mantas Gaigalas each received an award for their designs.

Stephanie designed a futuristic social housing plan; George looked at how the human habitat could respond to climate change; Ani designed a series of lightweight, inflatable pods which could accommodate a human colony on Mars and Mantas designed a revisualisation of military relics on the coast of Latvia.

Judge Dominic Gaunt said: ‘The standard of integrated design work was particularly strong this year.

‘The level of research into the complex challenges, range of skills displayed and consistently high standard of output was exceptional.’

Lecturer Dan Blott, who co-ordinates student prizegiving, said the entire school was delighted with the four RIBA award recipients.

He said: ‘Once again they reflect the exceptional standards and values in architecture that our students and tutors strive for.

‘Through these awards the school’s aim to make good architecture something that is accessible and a delight to all has been recognised.’