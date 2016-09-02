Classrooms step into future with virtual learning

STUDENTS will learn in virtual classrooms after a college launched a partnership with Google.

Havant Sixth Form College has embraced modern technology by launching its Google in the Classroom scheme.

Youngsters at Havant College with their new Google Chromebooks

The Google Apps for Education project enables students to share and learn interactively, anytime, anywhere and using any device.

Yesterday, the college hosted a launch event where representatives from technology firms Google for Education, Dell and GETECH gave insight into the innovative programme, and guests could try new technology from the firms.

Special guests at the event included new students starting on Monday who received a new Chromebook in a giveaway by the college.

The 32 winning students, one from each feeder school, were presented the laptop from Google’s James Leonard, who announced that all winners will be invited to the Google headquarters in London. Delighted Kay Miller, 16, was one of the winning students and will be starting her A-levels at Havant on Monday.

She said: ‘I’m excited that I won, especially as I’ve had quite a tough year.

‘It’s great that the college is launching this new partnership as sometimes education can be stuck in the past so it’s good Havant is embracing new technology. I can’t wait to start studying here.’

James Leonard, from Google for Education, said: ‘Technology amplifies human potential and using it in the classroom will prepare students for the future and outside world. But it’s not a case of just giving them devices, it’s about how the college, teachers and students themselves utilise them.

‘I’m really excited about working with Havant College to help change the traditional methods of teaching and learning.’

The college will be using Dell Chromebooks which are powered by the Google Chrome Internet browser.

These virtual classrooms will be implemented with the college’s curriculum, with students and teachers able to interact and access information anytime and anywhere.

Deputy principal Suki Dhesi said: ‘The scheme will allow students to get the best out of their experience at the college and allow them to have an exciting learning environment.

‘We anticipate that this innovation will be a step change in how our students learn in the future and working with others is a key dynamic to new learning. Chromebooks make this process easy. They also provide fast and reliable access to the internet with an infinite amount of storage space.’