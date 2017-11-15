College clinches technology award

A COLLEGE has won a national award for use of modern technologies in learning.

Portsmouth College beat more than 400 colleges from across the country to win the Association of Colleges Beacon Award for the Use of Technology in Further Education.

College principal Steve Frampton said: ‘This national beacon award is fantastic recognition for all the hard work and innovation that has gone in to making our use of technology such a huge success.

It has been three years in the making and we are now beginning to genuinely transform the way we deliver our teaching and the ways our students learn.

‘I am so happy for all our staff, students and governors, all of whom have worked so hard to make this such a great success.’

Music technology teacher Chris Wood said: ‘The use of iPads has revolutionised the quality and standard of my students’ work.’

The award recognises the outstanding and highly innovative work the college has done through equipping staff and students with iPads for use in teaching, learning and assessment.