College excels at first Lee Stafford Education national student competition

A COLLEGE is celebrating after receiving several awards at the first Lee Stafford Education national student competition.

Chichester College got three of the top prizes along with several other accolades at the event, which saw the seven Lee Stafford Education colleges – which are hairdressing academies – go head-to-head in London.

Chichester College was named the Lee Stafford Education College of the Year, in recognition of standards reached by the students and staff.

Chichester apprentice Lauren Chater, 17, took first place in the first year styling category and won Student of the Year. She said: ‘I never thought I’d win, so I was really surprised when they called out my name – I thought it was a joke at first as I had seen the other people in my category and they were amazing.

‘Then to win Student of the Year – that was unbelievable, especially as I only started the course in September.’

Students Jodie Mayer and Zana Kuklyte came second for Chichester in the cutting and styling and level 3 colouring: cutting and styling categories respectively. Tutors Sam Morgan, Sam Lister and Sue Sweeney were also named Master Trainers.