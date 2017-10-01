College restaurant is named in top three in the country

A RESTAURANT run by hospitality and catering students has been named in the top three in a national award.

Pupils from Avenue 141 at Fareham College attended the AA Hospitality Awards evening at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, where they placed in the top three for College Restaurant of the Year.

One of the students who represented the college on the day was Ben Smith.

He said: ‘We had such a great time competing for College Restaurant of the Year and attending the awards dinner in London was a really exciting opportunity.

‘Now I’m looking forward to continuing on to level three while learning at one of the best college restaurants in the country.’

The students have been involved in a number of projects throughout the year which led them to the finals, including creating a video to showcase the restaurant and being invited to a judging day where industry experts put candidates through a series of practical tasks.

Restaurant manager, Holly Stephenson, said: ‘I am extremely proud of all the hard work that our students have put into getting us to the final.

‘They have set a high benchmark for our new students who have joined us this year.’