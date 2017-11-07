Colleges launch new academy trust

TWO colleges have joined forces to form a new multi-academy trust.

St Vincent College in Mill Lane Gosport has changed its legal status to an academy, forming the Lighthouse Learning Trust alongside Richard Taunton College in Southampton.

The move, which has been in the pipeline for the past two years, looks to give students a broader curriculum.

Principal at St Vincent College and trust chief executive Matt Atkinson said: ‘This is a very exciting time for us.

‘Membership of the trust will support increased levels of achievement, growth and innovation and also ensure that all young people in both communities have access to first class education, regardless of background or circumstances.

‘Following our fourth successive year of best-ever results, which has seen St Vincent recognised as one of the 25 per cent of A-level providers for student progress, we enter a new phase in the development of the college.’