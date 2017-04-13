Could you be a journalist of the future?

Are you a great story-teller? Then sign up for our journalism diploma.

Do you or someone you know want the chance to break into the media industry?

If so, The News and Highbury College are still accepting applications for the 2017 One Year Diploma in Journalism course.

Starting in September, it provides students with everything they need to make it as a journalist on a newspaper, website, TV or radio station.

Achieving the diploma can also pave the way for a job in PR, social media, publishing and communications.

The pioneering course mixes high-quality training alongside work experience at the south’s biggest-selling daily newspaper, The News, and its website, www.portsmouth.co.uk.

The course, which is fully accredited by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and a proven way of getting a job, has been successfully running for the past four years.

Many of those who have taken the Highbury College diploma in partnership with The News have gone on to great things in all walks of media. Among the success stories are:

n Tom Jackson – a writer with Solent News Agency based in Hamble.

n Laura Thomson – a motoring writer with Blackball Media in Gosport, travelling the world attending the latest car launches.

n James Oxenham – a reporter for the West Sussex County Times.

n Tim Birkbeck – a reporter on the Basingstoke Gazette.

n Will Rimell – a reporter at the Southampton Daily Echo.

n Lewis Mason – a sports reporter for the Worthing Herald, Shoreham Herald and Littlehampton Gazette.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘Having studied at the college after leaving school, Highbury provided me with the best possible start to my career in journalism.

‘I’m excited that The News is fully involved in continuing this fine training tradition as we prepare today’s students for the exciting multimedia world in which we operate.

‘This is an amazing opportunity for wannabe journalists to experience real-life, hands-on training.’

The diploma covers the essentials of journalism and includes reporting, public affairs, media law, court reporting, video broadcasting and shorthand.

While the qualification is a surefire way of getting into journalism, it can also lead to other careers in the media or communications industry. Others have used it as a gap year experience, or even a way of getting into their chosen university.

Paul Foster, programme leader in journalism at Highbury College, said: ‘It’s been great to see so many students gain experience at The News and then go on to get jobs in the industry.

‘There’s no doubt that employers see the course as a fantastic grounding in the art of writing, publishing and broadcasting.’

If you would like to apply, go to www.highbury.ac.uk/journalism (see panel), call (023) 9238 3131 or e-mail journalism@highbury.ac.uk to arrange an interview.