County’s pupils come out on top this year

PRIMARY school pupils across Hampshire have outperformed those in similar counties during their end-of-year tests.

Analysis of this year’s Key Stage 2 tests highlighted that Hampshire schools are top of the group in every measure.

Executive member for education at Hampshire County Council Cllr Peter Edgar said: ‘This is fantastic news and is testament to the high standard of education we have in this county.

‘It reflects why over 90 per cent of Hampshire schools are judged to be good or outstanding by Ofsted.’

The national percentage achieving the expected level in reading, writing and mathematics was 61 per cent, whereas in Hampshire it was 65 per cent.

Cllr Edgar added: ‘I would like to congratulate school staff and pupils for their excellent performance.

‘We are fortunate in being able to support our family of schools with a range of school improvement and other services.