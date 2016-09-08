Couple to take care of pastoral duties

A NEW team has been formed to oversee the academic and pastoral care of a school’s sixth form.

Portsmouth High School’s assistant head of sixth form (pastoral), Sarah Paget-Tomlinson, will be joined by her husband, deputy head John, who has been head of sixth form for the past year.

The couple are joined by George Maude, the assistant head of sixth form (academic).

They will oversee the academic and pastoral care of the girls in both the lower and upper sixth, ensuring the best care and attention in the two years of A-levels.

Mr Paget-Tomlinson said: ‘The atmosphere in the sixth form is warm and welcoming, with an emphasis on individual attention.

‘It is all about students finding and exploring their academic passions way beyond the syllabus.

‘My role is to encourage and provide opportunities for students to do this and to share their love of learning with others.’

The school is holding an open evening on October 12.