Education boss offers up praise to GCSE pupils

A COUNCIL education boss has praised pupils for achieving good GCSE results.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, councillor Peter Edgar, congratulated local children after statistics indicated the county had performed well – in spite of tough new core subject standards.

In September 2015, more demanding content was introduced by the government and exam boards for GCSEs in mathematics, English language and English literature.

These subjects scrapped the traditional A* to U results system in favour of new numerical values, with students picking up grades 9 to 1.

Cllr Edgar said: ‘I would like to congratulate Hampshire’s GCSE pupils on their hard work and achievement. Even with the more rigorous new standards, young people in Hampshire have achieved good results and the vast majority will be going on to further study or training with a good set of the core qualifications under their belts.’