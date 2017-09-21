Fair funding scheme sees cash boost for schools

Have your say

REFORMS to introduce a fairer funding scheme for schools has been welcomed.

The new National Funding Formula will see every school in Gosport attract a funding boost, a move hailed by MP Caroline Dinenage.

Some schools will see a boost of up to 7.2 per cent compared to last year’s funding.

To provide stability for schools through the transition, each local authority will continue to set a local formula which will determine individual schools’ budgets.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘Illustrative allocations of funding under the National Funding Formula are really good news for Gosport’s schools.

‘At the start of the year we faced the prospect of our local schools losing nearly £200k and now we can look forward to a funding boost.

‘I lobbied ministers to protect school funding across Gosport when the National Funding Formula was first announced, and the reformed formula really demonstrates that government has listened to people’s concerns.’