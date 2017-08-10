Fareham club praised by inspectors in Ofsted report

Have your say

AN out-of-school club has been praised by inspectors on its first visit by Ofsted.

The education watchdog visited Fareham-based Energy Kids Out of School Club – Uplands in June and have in turn, given it a ‘good’ rating in their overall assessment.

In the report, the staff are praised for their engagement with the children and the effectiveness of the managers.

Inspectors wrote: ‘Staff engage well with children.

They consistently encourage children to use their imaginations in their play, and join in with their own enthusiasm.

‘The staff work well together.

‘They receive regular support and guidance from the club and senior managers to help improve their patience.

‘Managers use evaluations effectively to identify ways to continually improve the club.’