Fareham College nominated for helping students develop work skills

A COLLEGE has been short-listed for the work it does to help young people develop skills they can use in the workplace.

Fareham College is a nominee in EBP South’s Amazing People Awards for the Amazing Education Establishment Who Promote Careers Education category.

The awards thank people for their dedication and commitment to helping young people develop real work skills through a variety of events from work experience to mentoring.

Leon Buteux, enterprise and employability co-ordinator, said: ‘Fareham College is committed to broadening the horizons of young people so they can reach their future potential.’

The awards are next month at Solent Hotel and Spa, in Whiteley.