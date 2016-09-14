Fareham MP stars on Dragons’ Den style panel for good cause

YOUNGSTERS pitched ways to raise money for charity to a Dragons’ Den-style panel of community leaders.

The initiative was part of Fareham’s National Citizenship Service scheme.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes, was one of four ‘dragons’ who listened to 10-minute pitches by groups of 15 to 17-year-olds at Fareham College, took questions, provided feedback on their ideas and then start-up funds for their projects.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘I was delighted to support Fareham’s NCS this year as the teams pitched for financial support to the Dragons, held at Fareham College.

‘Each team designed and presented a plan to raise money for a local charity and there were lots of great ideas and I was impressed by their ingenuity, positive attitude, teamwork and enthusiasm for social action.

‘The NCS is a good way to help young people to develop skills and confidence that will stay with them into later life.

‘I urge all schools, colleges and parents to encourage pupils to become beneficiaries of this excellent programme.’

NCS is a full-time programme aimed at 15 to 17-year-olds.

More than 200,000 young people have now passed through the programme and the NCS has supported them to donate over three million hours of volunteering to their communities. This summer was the biggest to date, with more than 1,400 young people from across Hampshire taking part.